This 31-year-old makes $15,000 a month as a voiceover artist. She lives in a bus

Alice Everdeen works three to five hours per day and is able to travel the country. (Image credit: Alice Everdeen/LinkedIn)

Two years ago, Alice Everdeen used to make $42,000 per year as a content manager for a supplement company. Now, the 31-year-old makes up to $15,000 every month as a freelance voiceover artist.

Everdeen told CNBC Make it that she earned $92,000 in 2021 and has already made $150,000 this year. Moreover, she has been working and living in a 30-foot school bus which she shares with her boyfriend.

Everdeen said that she started to freelance as a voiceover artist as a side hustle, but when she realised the job's potential, she decided to take it up more seriously.

“The goal was to make a couple of hundred dollars every month for gas money,” she told the publication. “Within, I believe, four or five months, I was able to quit my full-time job.”

She works three to five hours per day and is able to travel the country.

Recollecting the beginning of her freelance career, Everdeen told CNBC Make It that she grew up mimicking car commercials on the radio, but didn’t necessarily think she could earn a living by becoming a voiceover artist.

But in 2018, she got her first, and unplanned, voiceover job. Working for an ad agency, Everdeen was reading the clients a script she’d written when they liked her voice so much that they decided to use it in the commercial.

She earned $1,000 in the first month and in three months, she was making as much money from her side hustle as her main job. That's when Everdeen decided to quit her regular job and become a full-time voiceover artist.

“I mostly do commercial TV and radio spots,” Everdeen told CNBC Make It. She also records a lot of voicemails for companies and lists her services on online platforms like Fevrr. “It’s been two-and-a-half years and I’ve completed just under 3,000 jobs. So, it got really busy really quickly,” she said.

Speaking about the bus she lives and works in, Everdeen shared that it was modified to ensure that her "workspace" could be soundproof.

"To prevent as much noise as possible from entering the bus and to deaden the noises already in the bus, we lined the walls and ceiling with a sound-deadening layer from Soundproof Cow," Everdeen wrote in an Instagram post.

"Additionally, we used softwood in the immediate area surrounding my Isovox, which absorbs sound better than hardwood."

Isovox is an isolated, insulated cover that contains a microphone, where she does her voiceover recordings. It blocks out most of the sounds when she is standing or sitting on a stool within the box, so it doesn’t sound like she’s recording in a “tin can" Everdeen told CNBC Make It.

She also said that becoming a freelance voiceover artist helped her save more money. Earlier, Everdeen would immediately spend her salary on travel and then cut back for months while she paid off her credit cards. Now, she has an accountant who helps her organise her finances.