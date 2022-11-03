This 106-year-old has voted in every election in India since 1951 | Watch

Shyam Saran Negi is 106 years old and has voted in every election in independent India since 1951. On Wednesday, the resident of Himachal Pradesh exercised his right to franchise for the 34th time while casting his vote through postal ballot for the Assembly polls.

“Youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right but also our duty to participate in the elections by exercising our franchise,” Negi said. He has voted in all Panchayat, assembly and parliament elections and is perhaps the oldest voter to witness the transition from stamping on ballot paper to EVM to VVPAT.

Even this time, Negi was willing to cast his vote at the booth but opted to vote at home due to his ailing health, said deputy commissioner Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq told Tribune.

Negi's dedication was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is commendable and should serve as an inspiration for the younger voters to take part in the elections and strengthen our democracy," he tweeted.

Negi is also hailed as the first voter of the country as elections were held on October 25, 1951 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, ahead of other parts of the country which went to polls in February 1952.

A member of the then polling team, the 106-year-old vividly remembers that he cast his first vote in Shonthong polling station. He told Tribune that he and his polling party had to trek long distances for more than 10 days to conduct the elections.

Read more: J P Nadda to release BJP's 'vision document' for Himachal Pradesh on November 4