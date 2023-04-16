This 100-year-old is the world’s oldest practicing doctor. Meet Dr Howard Tucker

Dr Howard Tucker has been working as a neurologist since 1947 -- that's more than 75 years -- and was even named the world’s oldest practicing doctor by the Guinness World Records. Now, the hundred-year-old spends time working on medical legal reviews and with his four children and 10 grandchildren.

"When I was born in 1922, the average life expectancy in the US was 58 years old for men, and 61 years old for women," the doctor told CNBC Make It. His wife, Sara, is 89 and continues to practice psychoanalysis and psychiatry, he added.

"During the pandemic, I treated patients for five or six days a week. Then I switched to teaching medical residents for up to three days a week. (My hospital just shut down, so I’m currently doing medical legal review work while I look for another role)," Dr Tucker told the publication. "When I’m not working, I like spending time with my four children and 10 grandchildren, snowshoeing, and watching Cleveland sports."

When asked what the most important thing he taught his students, Dr Tucker told Wkyc, "Funny enough, how to take a history and come away with an answer before you examine the patient. That's the critical part of neurology, or having fun in medicine."

The doctor added that he was blessed to have a career that he enjoys so he could postpone retirement. "Many people who retire and become inactive in their day-to-day routine are at an increased risk of cognitive decline," Dr Tucker told CNBC Make It.

He also said that exercise and physical activity kept him healthy. "Swimming, jogging, hiking, and skiing well into my late-80s have kept me strong and healthy. While I no longer ski, I try to get in at least three miles on my treadmill at a brisk pace most days of the week," Dr Tucker said. He also revealed that a possible reason for his long and healthy life was that he does not smoke.

"When I was in high school in the 1930s, I told my father that I wanted to take up smoking. He said, 'That's alright with me. But why would anyone want to put anything but fresh air into his lungs when life is so short as it is?' That immediately took the fun and excitement out of tobacco for me," he told the publication.