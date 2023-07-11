This 10-year-old's parents can't hug her without hurting her due to the most painful condition

Bella Macey's pain is so severe that even a gentle hug from her parents elicits screams of agony. (Images: gofundme.com)

Ten-year-old Bella Macey from Melbourne, Australia is enduring a daily struggle that most of us can scarcely imagine. She fights against complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare neurological disorder known to cause excruciating discomfort.

It is considered one of the most painful incurable conditions that humans can experience. Bella's pain is so severe that even a gentle hug from her parents elicits screams of agony.

In an interview with A Current Affair, Bella described her pain as a constant "10" out of 10. She explained, "It's all sharp, it's burning, it's tingly, it's all sore. It's different pain [that] I never knew was possible."

The severity of her condition has rendered her bedridden, robbed her of movement in one leg, and made even the simplest tasks unbearable. Bella shared, "I can't have a shower, I can't have a bath...even with a tissue, you can't touch it with anything, otherwise I will scream."

Bella's nightmare began when a small infection appeared on her foot during a family vacation in Fiji. However, what initially seemed like a minor issue quickly escalated into excruciating pain that spread throughout her entire leg. Upon returning home to Melbourne, Bella was rushed to the emergency room at the Alfred Hospital.

Doctors conducted a battery of tests but were unable to identify the cause of her suffering. After her original infection subsided, Bella received the diagnosis of complex regional pain syndrome.

CRPS typically affects one arm or leg following an earlier injury, such as a fracture or sprain with no nerve damage. The exact causes of this syndrome remain unclear, but it is believed to involve increased sensitivity in the nerves of the affected area, resulting in altered pain pathways between the limb and the brain.

As a consequence of her condition, Bella has developed hypersensitivity, making even the gentlest touch agonizingly painful.

What is Complex regional pain syndrome?

Complex regional pain syndrome is a debilitating condition that affects countless individuals worldwide. It causes extreme and unrelenting discomfort that cannot be eased easily. The symptoms of CRPS include burning, stabbing, stinging, or throbbing pain in the affected limb.

Additionally, the limb becomes highly sensitive to touch, with even the lightest contact causing agony. Swelling, stiffness, weakness, and jerky movements may also occur. Many individuals with CRPS experience anxiety or depression as a result of their condition.

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment for CRPS. Therapies aim to maintain movement through rehabilitation and provide pain relief. Physiotherapy, occupational therapy, coping strategies, and medications are among the treatment options available.