Coronavirus update: Third case confirmed in Kerala

Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China.
The third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.The patient has been tested positive and is currently in isolation in the Kanjangad District Hospital hospital, said the health ministry. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the patient is stable and was tested positive in Kerala’s Kasaragod.
Update on #novelcoronavirus:
3rd positive case of #ncov patient, reported in #Kerala. The patient has a travel history from #Wuhan in China.@PMOIndia@drharshvardhan@AshwiniKChoubey@PIB_India @DDNewslive@airnewsalertshttps://t.co/ESiI51ftny— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 3, 2020
Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China.