Coronavirus update: Third case confirmed in Kerala

The third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The patient has been tested positive and is currently in isolation in the Kanjangad District Hospital hospital, said the health ministry. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the patient is stable and was tested positive in Kerala’s Kasaragod.

Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China.

The Health Ministry announced that anyone who has had a travel history in China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined. Further, the government has also suspended the e-Visa facility for the Chinese passport. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.