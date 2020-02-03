Coronavirus update: Third case confirmed in Kerala

The third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The patient has been tested positive and is currently in isolation in the Kanjangad District Hospital hospital, said the health ministry. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the patient is stable and was tested positive in Kerala’s Kasaragod.

Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China.