Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update: Third case confirmed in Kerala

Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The patient has been tested positive and is currently in isolation in the Kanjangad District Hospital hospital, said the health ministry. Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the patient is stable and was tested positive in Kerala’s Kasaragod. 

Close

Like the previous two cases, the third patient also returned recently from China. 

The Health Ministry announced that anyone who has had a travel history in China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined. Further, the government has also suspended the e-Visa facility for the Chinese passport.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #coronavirus

