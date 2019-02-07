App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Things you hear at a science meet: 'Namaste' prevents diseases, sindoor maintains blood pressure

A host of such bizarre claims were made at a conference on 'Emerging Trends and Innovation in School Sciences' held in the NCERT-run Regional Institute of Education (RIE) on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

You thought you knew it all? Think again. A science meet held recently in Bhopal will make you question all that you’ve learnt over the years and more.

A host of such bizarre claims were made at a conference on 'Emerging Trends and Innovation in School Sciences' held in the NCERT-run Regional Institute of Education (RIE) on Wednesday.

While one speaker at the science meet said folding hands in a Namaste will help keep diseases at bay, another claimed applying vermillion helps maintain blood pressure levels. Think you’ve heard it all? Wait.

Yet another speaker reportedly stated that tulsi plant has cooling effects. And guess who has been left rather upset and enraged? The scientific community, of course. Calling out this brazen mockery of science, scientists have said such research papers should not have been allowed at the conference in the first place.

related news

Allegedly, several scientists had approached the institute prior to the conference to warn it against allowing such papers to be presented.

“We had sent emails to N Pradhan, the principal of RIE, saying the submission of such pseudoscientific papers should not be allowed. Instead of taking any action, the organisers discussed several topics that have no scientific base,” Indian Institute of Science Education & Research professor Soumitro Banerjee told The Times of India.

When contacted by the daily, Pradhan refused to speak on the issue saying he isn’t a scientist and hence, can’t comment on technical papers being presented in the conference. He even denied that the RIE ever received any mail from any scientist against the pseudo-scientific papers.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #India #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.