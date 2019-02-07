Things you hear at a science meet: 'Namaste' prevents diseases, sindoor maintains blood pressure

You thought you knew it all? Think again. A science meet held recently in Bhopal will make you question all that you’ve learnt over the years and more.

A host of such bizarre claims were made at a conference on 'Emerging Trends and Innovation in School Sciences' held in the NCERT-run Regional Institute of Education (RIE) on Wednesday.

While one speaker at the science meet said folding hands in a Namaste will help keep diseases at bay, another claimed applying vermillion helps maintain blood pressure levels. Think you’ve heard it all? Wait.

Yet another speaker reportedly stated that tulsi plant has cooling effects. And guess who has been left rather upset and enraged? The scientific community, of course. Calling out this brazen mockery of science, scientists have said such research papers should not have been allowed at the conference in the first place.

Allegedly, several scientists had approached the institute prior to the conference to warn it against allowing such papers to be presented.

“We had sent emails to N Pradhan, the principal of RIE, saying the submission of such pseudoscientific papers should not be allowed. Instead of taking any action, the organisers discussed several topics that have no scientific base,” Indian Institute of Science Education & Research professor Soumitro Banerjee told The Times of India.

When contacted by the daily, Pradhan refused to speak on the issue saying he isn’t a scientist and hence, can’t comment on technical papers being presented in the conference. He even denied that the RIE ever received any mail from any scientist against the pseudo-scientific papers.