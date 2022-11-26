 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thieves dig tunnel, steal entire train engine in Bihar

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

An entire diesel engine was stolen part by part from a railway yard in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Friday.

Representative Image

The thieves dug a tunnel to the yard and started stealing parts, slowly doing away with the entire engine that was brought there for repairs, they said.

"Last week, a case was registered at the Barauni police station for the theft of a diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard. In the course of the investigation, three people were arrested," said PS Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.

Based on the information given by them during interrogation, searches were conducted at a scrap godown in Prabhat Nagar area of Muzaffarpur district and 13 sacks full of train parts were found, he said.

A search is on for the owner of the scrap godown, he added.

Recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron, he said.