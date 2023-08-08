Thief steals Rs 1 lakh bicycle from US home, pets golden retriever and says 'I love you'. Watch

The video shows the thief leaving the garage when the dog waddles in, tail wagging. (Screengrab from video shared by @dog_rates on Twitter)

A burglar who entered a garage of a US home was stopped from stealing a bicycle worth Rs 1 lakh by the family dog. Although briefly. The pet, a golden retriever, instead of apprehending the intruder, went on to play and demand belly rubs from him. In a now-viral video shared by the police, the thief can be heard saying "I love you" to the dog while petting him.

The incident happened on July 15. "In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the San Diego Police Department wrote while sharing the video on Instagram to get some leads about the suspect.



A bicycle thief was charmed mid-robbery by a golden retriever. He gave the pup belly rubs and even said "I love you" before fleeing. The golden significantly misunderstood the assignment, but we're giving them a 14/10 for at least delaying the situation pic.twitter.com/z60M9t54M4

— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) August 7, 2023

The clip shows the thief leaving the garage when the dog waddles in, tail wagging. The suspect then stops, parks the cycle inside the garage again because "you're (the dog) so cool". Calling the golden retriever "the coolest dog" he has ever known, the man pets and tell it, "I love you too. You're a sweetheart. Wanna come home with me?"

The thief also had a word of advice for the dog's owner. "Where's your dad? Your dad should know not to keep the garage door open," he said.