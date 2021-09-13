These seven countries have worse negative real interest rates than India

India’s consumer price inflation for August, expected later today, is unlikely to be much changed from July’s 5.6 percent reading.

India is not the only country suffering from high inflation. It is on the rise in many countries. However, many central bank governors from the Reserve Bank of India’s Shaktikanta Das to Jay Powell of the US Federal Reserve have termed it transitory. Thus, there is no movement to hike policy rates.

Most countries have kept interest rates low to boost economic growth. While such low interest rates are good for borrowers, they are bad news for savers.

Take a look at the fixed deposit rates on the website of State Bank of India for deposits below Rs 2 crore. Unless you are a senior citizen, saving money in a fixed deposit will see your investments growing at less than the inflation rate.

In other words, the real rate of return (adjusted for inflation) is negative. Put it another way, your savings are worthless in real terms.

How does India compare with other countries on this yardstick?

As chart 1 shows, inflation rates in countries such as Argentina and Turkey are in double digits (for July). India’s looks a more sedate 5.6 percent although this is near the higher end of the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort range of 2-6 percent.

However, some (but not all) countries such as Turkey have raised interest rates too. Thus, they have been able to keep their real interest rates in control too. The chart below has details of the real policy rate of some countries. We have used the policy rate instead of deposits rates.

India’s negative real policy rate of 1.6 percent doesn’t look so bad when compared to some other countries. Even developed markets such as the US and Germany have higher negative real rates.

What are the implications?

These low interest rates in advanced economies will see some money flow to India as investors chase higher returns.