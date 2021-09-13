MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

These seven countries have worse negative real interest rates than India

Negative real interest rates are good for borrowers but bad news for savers. Here’s a look at the implications.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST

India’s consumer price inflation for August, expected later today, is unlikely to be much changed from July’s 5.6 percent reading.

India is not the only country suffering from high inflation. It is on the rise in many countries. However, many central bank governors from the Reserve Bank of India’s Shaktikanta Das to Jay Powell of the US Federal Reserve have termed it transitory. Thus, there is no movement to hike policy rates.

Most countries have kept interest rates low to boost economic growth. While such low interest rates are good for borrowers, they are bad news for savers.

Take a look at the fixed deposit rates on the website of State Bank of India for deposits below Rs 2 crore. Unless you are a senior citizen, saving money in a fixed deposit will see your investments growing at less than the inflation rate.

In other words, the real rate of return (adjusted for inflation) is negative. Put it another way, your savings are worthless in real terms.

Close

Related stories

How does India compare with other countries on this yardstick?

As chart 1 shows, inflation rates in countries such as Argentina and Turkey are in double digits (for July). India’s looks a more sedate 5.6 percent although this is near the higher end of the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort range of 2-6 percent.

However, some (but not all) countries such as Turkey have raised interest rates too. Thus, they have been able to keep their real interest rates in control too. The chart below has details of the real policy rate of some countries. We have used the policy rate instead of deposits rates.

India’s negative real policy rate of 1.6 percent doesn’t look so bad when compared to some other countries. Even developed markets such as the US and Germany have higher negative real rates.

What are the implications?

These low interest rates in advanced economies will see some money flow to India as investors chase higher returns.

Two, for investors looking at monthly or quarterly income plans, there are better options than FD, as our Personal Finance team pointed out earlier.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #India #inflation #interest rate
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.