These were the most common passwords of India in 2022. You’ll never guess the 4th one

Despite growing awareness on cyber security and multiple campaigns to educate internet users on the importance of strong passwords, a look at the list of most common passwords for 2022 revealed some usual suspects.

In India, “password” topped the list of most commonly used passwords of 2022, according to a report by Nord Secuirty’s password manager arm NordPass. This password was used more than 3.4 million times.

“password” was followed by “123456” and “12345678” on the list. All these are weak passwords that, according to NordPass, would take less than one second to crack.

The fourth password on the list, however, presented an intriguing departure from the norm. “bigbasket” was the fourth most commonly used password in India for the year 2022, according to the report. The time required to crack it was estimated to be around five minutes, and it was used more than 75,000 times.

Meanwhile, “123456789” ranked fifth on the list, followed by “pass@123” and “1234567890”.

At the eight spot on the list for India appeared “anmol123” – a password used more than 10,000 times. With 17 minutes required to crack it, “anmol123” became the strongest password in the top 10 list by a long stretch.

The NordPass study evaluated a 3TB database in partnership with independent researchers to come up with the list of common passwords. The study included data from 30 countries.

“Password” remained the most common password worldwide, having been used more than 4.9 million times. It was followed by “123456” and “123456789”.

“The research shows that people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts,” said NordPass.

Sanya Jain

