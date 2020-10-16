172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|these-are-taiwan-president-tsai-ing-wens-favourite-indian-dishes-5972811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These are Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s favourite Indian dishes

Moneycontrol News

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took to social media recently to talk about her favourite Indian dishes and the post has gone viral. Tsai Ing-wen, who has been to India, said that Taiwan is “lucky” because there are several Indian restaurants in the country.

The Taiwanese politician and academician, who had assumed office as the President of the Republic of China (also known as Taiwan) in 2016, is the first female president of the country. She said in her recent tweet about Indian cuisine that chana masala and naan are her favourite Indian dishes. She said she is a fan of chai (tea) too.

Describing India as a “vibrant, diverse, and colourful” country, the Taiwan President wrote: “#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, and Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India.”


Several Indians responded to her post, sharing their favourite dishes as well.

Just a few days ago Tsai Ing-wen had shared pictures of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #indian Cuisine #Taiwan #Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

