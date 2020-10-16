These are Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s favourite Indian dishes

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took to social media recently to talk about her favourite Indian dishes and the post has gone viral. Tsai Ing-wen, who has been to India, said that Taiwan is “lucky” because there are several Indian restaurants in the country.

The Taiwanese politician and academician, who had assumed office as the President of the Republic of China (also known as Taiwan) in 2016, is the first female president of the country. She said in her recent tweet about Indian cuisine that chana masala and naan are her favourite Indian dishes. She said she is a fan of chai (tea) too.



#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY

— Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

Describing India as a “vibrant, diverse, and colourful” country, the Taiwan President wrote: “#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, and Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India.”

Several Indians responded to her post, sharing their favourite dishes as well.



Dear President, The variety of food in #India can not be counted. For each day of his entire life, a person can have different Cuisine without repeating it. We have best of the food which will be liked by everyone. Would love to visit soon. #Taiwan. #TaiwanIsNotChina #taiwanindia

— Major Amit Bansal (@majoramitbansal) October 15, 2020

Just a few days ago Tsai Ing-wen had shared pictures of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.