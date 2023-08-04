These 8 daily habits can add 24 years to your life, reveals new study

Exercising and staying active has been shown to have a positive impact on one's lifespan (Representational image)

A recent study has pinpointed 8 simple habits that can add more than two decades to a person’s life. The research was presented last month at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting, according to CNBC. In a press release, the American Society for Nutrition said the study involved over 7 lakh US veterans and found that adopting these 8 lifestyle habits by middle age could considerably increase a person’s lifespan.

“According to the results, men who have all eight habits at age 40 would be predicted to live an average of 24 years longer than men with none of these habits,” the press release said. “For women, having all eight healthy lifestyle factors in middle age was associated with a predicted 21 additional years of life compared to women with none of these habits.”

In fact, adopting just one or a few of the 8 habits was also shown to have health benefits. “We were really surprised by just how much could be gained with the adoption of one, two, three, or all eight lifestyle factors,” said Xuan-Mai Nguyen, lead study author.”

Here is a look at the 8 habits you must adopt to live longer:

1. being physically active

2. being free from opioid addiction

3. not smoking

4. managing stress

5. having a good diet

6. not regularly binge drinking

7. having good sleep hygiene

8. having positive social relationships

The results of the study showed that low physical activity, smoking and opioid use had the biggest impact on lifespan, presenting a 30-45% higher risk of death during the study period.

Stress, binge drinking, poor diet, and poor sleep hygiene were each associated with around a 20% increase in the risk of death. Having positive social relationships also plays a significant role in a person’s lifespan and quality of life – lack of positive social relationships was associated with a 5% increased risk of death.

The study also underlines how a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.