The woman sold her house for plastic surgery: ‘I look fabulous but live in a van’

Kelly Beasley, 50, sold her house to go under the knife

A 50-year-old woman who sold her house for a facelift has no regrets. Kelly Beasley, a blogger who now lives in a van, says she sold her three-bedroom house in Arizona, USA, to fund her cosmetic surgery.

Beasley made the decision to sell her house after she noticed her face “drooping” quickly once she hit 48. Procedures like botox and fillers, which she had been getting done for the last 15 years, were no longer making a visible difference, forcing the 50-year-old to consider more drastic measures.

A facelift is a cosmetic surgical procedure which involves removing excess skin, smoothing out folds, and tightening sagging facial tissue.

“Around 48, my face started dropping fast,” Beasley told SWNS. “The changes were astounding. Fillers were not making a difference.”

The blogger underwent an extended face lift, neck lift, lip lift, and fat transfer from her thighs. The procedures were performed in Mexico and cost a staggering $14,000, according to Metro News.

“The results are beyond what I expected,” said Beasley, who feels like she looks better in her 50s than she did in her 30s. “I’m loving my look and looking my most fabulous that I can,” she said, adding that part of living her most fabulous life includes plastic surgery.

Beasley now lives full-time in a van, using it to travel around the country. She hopes that one day, the shame associated with plastic surgery will reduce.