The week in pics: Stunning images from across the world

Albert Franca, right, and Ruan Gabriel wash their pet horses in the Atlantic Ocean in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil, Thursday, September 15. The young men said they live near the ocean where they ride their horses once a month for a swim.

A demonstrator is engulfed in flames from a petrol bomb that was thrown at a police vehicle during protests marking the anniversary of the coup that toppled President Salvador Allende and brought dictator General Augusto Pinochet to power 49 years ago, in Santiago, Chile.

Orthodox believers walk behind clergy as they take part in a procession along Nevsky Prospect to mark the anniversary of the Alexander Nevsky Monastery in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian Orthodox faithful commemorate the date of September 12, 1724, when Russian Tsar Peter The Great transferred the relics of prince Alexander Nevsky from town of Vladimir to St. Petersburg, the new capital of Russia.

Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain. Hundreds of people have taken part in a centuries-old Spanish bull-chasing festival, but under orders once again that the animal should not be harmed with spears or darts. The Toro de La Vega festival in the northcentral town of Tordesillas traditionally saw the bull speared to death by revelers who chased it from the town to outlying fields on horseback and on foot.

A firefighter hoses down hotspots along Foresthill Rd. as the Mosquito Fire burns in the Foresthill community of Placer County, California.

A large puppet named Little Amal walks around Grand Central Station in New York. New York City's latest celebrity visitor is stopping traffic even in this jaded, larger-than-life town. Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is on a 17-day blitz through every corner of the Big Apple as part of a theater project hoping to raise awareness about immigration.