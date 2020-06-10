App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The water of Maharashtra's famous Lonar Lake has mysteriously turned red

Some experts have suggested the probable reason behind the change of the water's colour to be the growth of Halobacteria and the fungus Salina.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Lonar Lake located in Maharashtra's Buldana district (Image: Wikipedia)
The Lonar Lake located in Maharashtra's Buldana district (Image: Wikipedia)

The water of Lonar crater lake, located in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, has changed colour. The colour of the saltwater lake turned red over the past few days. The colour of the lake's water usually appears to be a shade of emerald green.

Lonar tehsildar Saifan Nadaf told ANI: “Since the past two-three days, the colour of the lake’s water seems to have changed colour. The Forest Department has been asked to collect the water sample to study it and find out the reason behind the change.”

Maharashtra Times report suggests that the probable reason behind the change of the water's colour to be the growth of Halobacteria and the fungus Salina. It can also be due to the weather change caused by the cyclonic formation and lowering of Lonar Lake’s water level.

Close

However, the researchers do not have conclusive evidence to support any of the theories yet.

related news

Lonar Lake is considered to be a natural wonder. It was formed 52,000 years ago when a meteor weighing two million tonne hit the Earth at a speed of 90,000 kmph. It is the world’s youngest and best-preserved impact crater. The saltwater lake was formed in basalt rock and is the only one of its kind found on the face of the earth.

The forest-fringed lake boasts a unique ecology that is remarkably different from the rest of the flat landscape that surrounds it. The water sustains micro-organisms that are rarely found elsewhere on earth and the lake is also of mythological significance too.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:13 pm

#lonar lake

