The Wall Street Journal trolled for suggesting people skip breakfast to save money

Sanya Jain
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

A Wall Street Journal piece advising readers, in all seriousness, to skip breakfast in order to save money is getting brutally trolled on social media.

The price of breakfast staples has increased sharply over the last few months

In its piece titled ‘To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast,’ the Wall Street Journal noted that rising food prices have put a dent in most people's monthly budgets.

The price of everyday food items like bread, cheese and eggs has increased anywhere from 10 to 30 percent in the last few months. Most notably, the price of eggs -- one of the most popular breakfast staples -- has increased as much as 49 to 70 percent from last year.

“Breakfast lovers might be better off just having a cup of coffee,” journalist Gabriel Rubin remarked in the WSJ article which is facing severe backlash online.