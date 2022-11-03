The Vengaboys are coming to India. Check tour dates, ticket prices and other details

Nineties kids, rejoice, for the Vengaboys are coming to India. The Dutch pop band will be performing live at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune on November 5, 2022. The band is also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 4, Friday, and in Bengaluru on November 6.

Credited for giving the world some immensely popular party anthems like Boom Boom Boom and We’re Going to Ibiza, Vengaboys was formed in 1996. The band brought in a new trend into the music world, dominated by flamboyant costumes, flashy makeup, energetic beats and an animated twist to the party numbers.

On November 4, Vengaboys will wow fans in Mumbai. They are slated to perform at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City in Kurla. Ticket prices start at Rs 1,499 onwards and go up to Rs 15,000 for a VIP table.

On November 5, Vengaboys will perform some of their greatest hits in Phoenix Marketcity, Pune. Tickets for the event start at Rs 799 and go up to Rs 15,000 for a VIP table.

On November 6, the band will go live at Byg Brewski Brewing Company in Bengaluru. Tickets again start at Rs 799 and will go up to Rs 20,000 for a VIP group of eight.

The Eurodance music group, based in Rotterdam, comprises Captain Kim (Kim Sasabone), Partygirl D'nice (Denise Post-Van Rijswijk), Cowboy Donny (Donny Latupeirissa) and Sailorboy Robin (Robin Pors).