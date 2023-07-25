The 'triple-peak' workday: Why 4pm to 6pm is now a 'dead-zone' at US offices

A new work pattern known as the 'triple-peak' workday has emerged in the US. (Representational)

In the wake of the pandemic, the traditional nine-to-five workday has become a thing of the past for many white-collar employees in the United States. Instead, a new work pattern known as the "triple-peak" workday has emerged, reshaping the way people approach their daily tasks and responsibilities.

According to managers interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, a peculiar "dead zone" from 4 pm to 6 pm has become noticeable as employees increasingly sign off early only to log back in later to conclude their work for the day.

During this period, workers are using the time to run errands, spend time with their families, beat the rush-hour traffic, or even engage in leisure activities, such as hitting the golf course.

Described by The Atlantic's Derek Thompson in a report last April, the "triple-peak" day is a phenomenon observed in a study conducted by Microsoft researchers. Traditionally, employees exhibited two peaks of productivity during the day, one at around 11 am and another at approximately 3 pm, as measured by keyboard activity.

However, the study found that around 30% of Microsoft employees now experience a third peak at about 10 pm, suggesting a shift in their work habits.

This transformed schedule brings both positive and negative consequences for the workforce. On one hand, the disjointed working hours can impact collaboration among colleagues. If team members are on different schedules, it may be challenging to receive timely responses or assistance, hindering productivity.

Conversely, the "triple-peak" day offers an opportunity for greater work-life balance, especially for individuals whose work is more independent or less time-sensitive. For instance, working parents can adopt this approach to spend more quality time with their children during the day and then focus on work once the kids are asleep.

However, this altered work schedule also has the potential to blur the boundaries between work and home life, leading some employees to work longer hours than they would in a standard nine-to-five setting.

Also read: Employees accuse fashion giant of toxic work culture: ‘asked to rate each other’s appearance’

The lack of a clear-cut separation between work hours and personal time might inadvertently contribute to feelings of burnout and stress.

While this transformation offers opportunities for increased work-life balance and personalized productivity, it also presents challenges in maintaining efficient collaboration and safeguarding the well-being of the workforce, experts say.