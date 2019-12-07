The Tech Weekender: Alphabet's CEO is now Sundar, Escobar's foldable smartphone & Nokia's Smart TV

Arguably one of the most shocking development this week was the introduction of a new foldable smartphone. However, what was even more surprising was the company behind the device. Roberto De Jesús Escobar Gaviria brother of the deceased Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar launched the Escobar Fold 1 through Escobar Inc. Even more shocking was the $350 (Approx. Rs 25,000) price tag for the device. The phone packed flagship specifications and arrives as the most affordable foldable smartphone in 2019. The $350 price tag pales in comparison to that of the Galaxy Fold, Moto Razr, and Huawei Mate X.