The Tech Weekender: Alphabet's CEO is now Sundar, Escobar's foldable smartphone & Nokia's Smart TV

Presenting the fourth edition of Tech Weekender, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin officially stepped down from Google’s parent company Alphabet. The role of the CEO was filled by Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO. The former Stanford University students founded Google in a garage in Silicon Valley. The two men will retain their seats on the board and will continue to remain, employees of the trillion-dollar empire, they started over two decades ago. However, the duty of captaining the trillion-dollar ship will now fall to Pichai. 2/7 Qualcomm launched its next-gen flagship chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 865. Several smartphone OEMs have already confirmed the integration of the new flagship chip in their handsets in 2020. Apart from big gains in performance and enhanced capabilities over its predecessor, the 865 also comes bundled with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. There’s no two ways around it, manufacturers that utilise this chipset will have no choice but to incorporate the 5G modem into their handsets. 3/7 Arguably one of the most shocking development this week was the introduction of a new foldable smartphone. However, what was even more surprising was the company behind the device. Roberto De Jesús Escobar Gaviria brother of the deceased Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar launched the Escobar Fold 1 through Escobar Inc. Even more shocking was the $350 (Approx. Rs 25,000) price tag for the device. The phone packed flagship specifications and arrives as the most affordable foldable smartphone in 2019. The $350 price tag pales in comparison to that of the Galaxy Fold, Moto Razr, and Huawei Mate X. 4/7 At the Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii, the company also confirmed its first mid-range 5G chipset and the first in its arsenal to feature an integrated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 765 and 765G debuted as premium mid-range system-on-chips with big improvements in performance over the Snapdragon 730 and 730G. However, more than just succeeding the SD730 series, the Snapdragon 765 chips bring with them the promise of affordable 5G handsets. 5/7 Nokia launched its first smart TV in Indian markets in partnership with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. The move marks Nokia’s foray into India’s highly competitive television market. The Nokia Smart TV was only launched in a 55-inch model with a 4K UHD resolution. The Nokia TV punches well above its Rs 41,999 price for what it offers. Additionally, it is also the first to feature sound by JBL. 6/7 Google announced the best apps, movies, games, and books on the Play Store in 2019. The awards were split into two categories, and both users and editors selected favourite apps. Call of Duty: Mobile and Marvel movies were the stand out performers, the latter occupying four of the five top-selling movie spots, while Game of Thrones was the most downloaded TV show. Ablo, an app that auto-generates subtitles when you video-chat with people around the world in different languages were voted best app by Play Store editors. 7/7 Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Mi Credit, a digital lending service in India. Platform users can avail up to Rs 1,00,000 in personal loans, with the company expected to introduce more financial products in the future. Xiaomi has named Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, EarlySalary, Zestmoney, Money View, and CreditVidya as its official lending partners. Mi Credit is currently available in over ten Indian states across 1,500 pin codes intending to reach all Indian pin codes in 2020. Mi Credit is now available on Google Play Store and GetApps and comes preloaded on all MIUI phones. First Published on Dec 7, 2019 05:10 pm