The Sun is ‘smiling’ in NASA’s latest pic. Why it could be dangerous for Earth

The Sun is smiling down on us quite literally, it seems. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured a picture that appears to show a smile on the surface of the Sun.

The photo, time-stamped Thursday, shows dark patches on the Sun that bear a remarkable resemblance to a smiley-face. The image makes it look like the star closest to us has a pair of eyes and a cheeky, upturned grin.

Sharing the image on social media, NASA explained that the dark patches are actually coronal holes where fast bursts of solar wind gush out into space.

“Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” the space agency tweeted.

While the ‘smiling Sun’ certainly makes for a fascinating picture and a remarkable phenomenon, experts say it could spell trouble for the Earth.

According to SpaceWeather.com, these coronal holes are sending a stream of solar wind towards the Earth. Because of that, there is a chance a solar storm could hit the Earth on Saturday (October 29).

“There is a smiley face on the sun today. Take a look. Formed by holes in the sun’s atmosphere, the cheerful mein is spewing a complex stream of solar wind toward Earth. First contact, with auroras, could occur on Oct. 29th,” writes SpaceWeather.com.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory is a satellite that has been observing the Sun since 2010.