English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Vegetable vendor’s daughter becomes a judge: The success story of Ankita Nagar

    The daughter of a vegetable vendor from Madhya Pradesh has become a civil judge

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Ankita Nagar, the daughter of a vegetable seller, has become a civil judge. (Image: ANI_MP_CG_RJ/Twitter)

    Ankita Nagar, the daughter of a vegetable seller, has become a civil judge. (Image: ANI_MP_CG_RJ/Twitter)


    In a testament to the power of determination and hard work, the daughter of a vegetable vendor from Madhya Pradesh has become a civil judge. Ankita Nagar cleared the recruitment examination in her fourth attempt.

    Speaking to news agency PTI on Thursday, Nagar said, “I have cleared the civil judge Class-II examination in my fourth attempt. I don’t have words to express my happiness. The 29-year-old from Indore added that she never deviated from her goal of becoming a judge, despite failing to clear the exam three times.

    “Despite three unsuccessful attempts, I did not give up and remained focused on achieving my goal. This struggle opened doors for me and I kept moving forward,” she said.


    Nagar’s father, Ashok Nagar, sells vegetables in the Musakhedi area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After preparing all day for the recruitment exam, she would help him with his work.

    "We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life. We compromised a lot the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege and cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," her parents told news agency ANI.

    Close

    Related stories

    Nagar says that in her capacity as a civil judge, she wants to ensure justice is delivered to everyone who comes to court.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #civil judge #Indore #Madhya Pradesh
    first published: May 6, 2022 01:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.