Vegetable vendor’s daughter becomes a judge: The success story of Ankita Nagar

Ankita Nagar, the daughter of a vegetable seller, has become a civil judge. (Image: ANI_MP_CG_RJ/Twitter)

In a testament to the power of determination and hard work, the daughter of a vegetable vendor from Madhya Pradesh has become a civil judge. Ankita Nagar cleared the recruitment examination in her fourth attempt.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Thursday, Nagar said, “I have cleared the civil judge Class-II examination in my fourth attempt. I don’t have words to express my happiness. The 29-year-old from Indore added that she never deviated from her goal of becoming a judge, despite failing to clear the exam three times.



MP| Ankita Nagar, daughter of a vegetable vendor in Indore has cleared the Civil Judge exam. She says, "I wanted to become a doctor but its studies cost much more so I began to prepare for civil judge examinations instead. I did most of my studies on a government scholarship." pic.twitter.com/5HyLpVPjjl

“Despite three unsuccessful attempts, I did not give up and remained focused on achieving my goal. This struggle opened doors for me and I kept moving forward,” she said.

Nagar’s father, Ashok Nagar, sells vegetables in the Musakhedi area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After preparing all day for the recruitment exam, she would help him with his work.

"We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life. We compromised a lot the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege and cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," her parents told news agency ANI.



"We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life. We compromised alot the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege & cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," say her parents



Nagar says that in her capacity as a civil judge, she wants to ensure justice is delivered to everyone who comes to court.





