The Story of Wipro: Chairman Rishad Premji gives sneak peek of new book

Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji gave a sneak peek of the soon to be launched book ‘The Story of Wipro’ penned down by the first few employees of the company about the experience of working with business tycoon Azim Premji and the company’s journey. The book will be launched to commemorate 75 years of Wipro.

“Excited & humbled to see #TheStoryofWipro take shape in paper and ink! Thrilled to share our journey with you - from making vanaspati to helping create a digital world. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling 75 years! #75yearsofWipro,” Rishad Premji posted on Twitter along with a video of displaying the cover of the book coming out of a printing press.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka expressed his excitement and responded to the post saying he was looking forward to reading the book.



Wipro's journey began on December 29, 1945, when Muhamed Husain Hasham Premji registered Western India Vegetable Products Limited after buying an oil mill in Amalner, Maharashtra.

Rishad took over as Chairman of the IT giant after his father Azim Premji stepped down in 2019. Wipro went public in 1946 and Azim Premji took over the reins in 1968 after the death of his father Muhammed Hasham Premji in 1966. The company changed focus to IT in 1980 taking advantage of the technology boom.

Rishad had announced the book in December 2020 saying that while his grandfather MH Premji had started the company called Western India Vegetable Products Limited in 1945, for 53 of the 75 years the company was led by his father Azim Premji who turned the company into a global IT firm.

“That's why The Story of Wipro is also the Story of Azim Premji. From a vanaspati manufacturer to a diversified global business, built on a bedrock of solid values. I'm proud to carry forward this legacy. The Story of Wipro, to be published by Westland Business, to release soon.," he said.