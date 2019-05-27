The state that recorded maximum NOTA votes

The maximum number of None of The Above (NOTA) votes at around 8 lakh were registered in Bihar. Gopalganj constituency in the east Indian state recorded the highest share of NOTA votes at 5.04 percent, according to Election Commission data.

This means that 51,660 voters from the constituency rejected every candidate who decided to represent them. One reason behind this could be the fact that this constituency has a substantial migrant population.

The other factor could be the electorate from this parliamentary constituency was fed up with the current scenario and did not believe that any of the candidates in the fray were worthy of representing them in Parliament.

Apart from Gopalganj, in 16 other constituencies in Bihar, the NOTA vote share was above two percent. In Paschim Champaran, the NOTA share stood at 4.51 percent, 4.16 percent in Jamui, and 4.73 percent in Nawada.

Going by constituencies, Bastar in Chhattisgarh recorded NOTA share of 4.56 percent. Almost 42,000 voters there chose to express their disdain for every candidate fighting the election. Three constituencies in Chhattisgarh registered NOTA share above two percent.

In Andhra Pradesh, 47,977 voters of Araku constituency opted for NOTA, taking the share to 4.46 percent. Only five constituencies in the state recorded NOTA share below one percent.

In Gujarat, the highest NOTA share of three percent was recorded in Dahod constituency, however, only eight constituencies in the state saw NOTA share below one percent. Nine of the 10 seats in Haryana registered less than one percent voters opting for NOTA.

All the constituencies in Delhi and Kerala saw NOTA share below one percent. In Karnataka, 23 constituencies registered NOTA vote share below one percent, the highest being registered in the state’s Uttara Kannada constituency.

In 18 of Madhya Pradesh’s constituencies, less than one percent electors did not find any candidate worthy of their vote. The highest NOTA percentage was reported from Ratlam at 2.53 percent.

In Maharashtra, only Gadchiroli and Palghar saw NOTA vote share above two percent.

Also, no constituency in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana registered NOTA vote share below two percent.

While the lowest NOTA share at 0.17 percent was recorded from Karnataka’s Bidar constituency, number wise, Lakshadweep saw the least NOTA votes being cast at 100.