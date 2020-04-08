App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | The spectacular pink supermoon - as seen from around the world

Here's how the pink supermoon looked like:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Pink Supermoon is seen behind a flock of birds during moonrise, in Arlington, Virginia, US, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
1/10

The Pink Supermoon is seen behind a flock of birds during moonrise, in Arlington, Virginia, US, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The pink supermoon rises between the two towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire almost one year ago, ahead of Easter celebrations to be held under lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2/10

The pink supermoon rises between the two towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire almost one year ago, ahead of Easter celebrations to be held under lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, as seen from in Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
3/10

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, as seen from in Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building while it glows red in solidarity with those infected with coronavirus as the outbreak of the disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York City, as it is seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, US, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
4/10

The Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building while it glows red in solidarity with those infected with coronavirus as the outbreak of the disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York City, as it is seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, US, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
5/10

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, Venice, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
6/10

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, Venice, Italy April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
7/10

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A waxing gibbous moon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of the 'Super Pink Moon', in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
8/10

A waxing gibbous moon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of the 'Super Pink Moon', in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A supermoon rises in the sky at the city of Vina del Mar, Chile April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
9/10

A supermoon rises in the sky at the city of Vina del Mar, Chile April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
10/10

The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Slideshow #supermoon #trends #world

