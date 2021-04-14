The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria offers an apology to 'every single Indian person'

Hank Azaria apologises for voicing his character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the popular sitcom The Simpsons. Source: AP

Hank Azaria, who voiced Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the long-running show The Simpsons for decades, has offered his apology to "every single Indian person".

Azaria, a white actor, while speaking on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast called Armchair Expert, opened up about why he feels apologetic for voicing the character.

"It's practically a slur at this point," he said.

The characterisation of Apu in the cartoon has been criticised by many Indian celebrities, be it Priyanka Chopra or Kal Penn. It was also the subject of Hari Kondabolu's 2017 documentary "The Problem With Apu".

Azaria said that he took time to learn more about what people were feeling and wanted to understand why the character is problematic before stepping away from it.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter he stated: "I was speaking at my son's school, I was talking to the Indian kids there because I wanted to get their input. A 17-year-old … he's never even seen The Simpsons but knows what Apu means. It's practically a slur at this point. All he knows is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country."

He also said that the boy asked him to tell Hollywood writers what they do matters and that it has ramifications on the lives of people. Accordingly, Azaria said he would deliver the message.

"I really do apologize. It's important. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do," Azaria said.

The actor said people of colour should voice characters of colour and diversification writers' rooms.