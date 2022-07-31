'The Jetsons' fan says George Jetson will be born on July 3I. Twitter can't keep calm

A fan of the popular futuristic cartoon show The Jetsons recently pointed out that according to the biodata shared on fan pages, the protagonist George Jetson was supposed to be born on July 31, 2022.

The show--which follows a family living in the future--had made its debut on ABC in 1962 and was later made available on Cartoon Network as well.

"I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson," Brendan Kergin wrote on Twitter.

While George Jetson's birth date was seemingly never revealed, promotional materials and articles at the time of its premiere set the Jetsons 100 years into the future which would mean that the show would take place in 2062, People reported.

Even Cartoon Network tweeted a "fun fact" supporting Kergin's theory.

Reacting to Kergin's tweet, user Brandon Hilton commented, "FINALLY The Jetsons are catching up to reality!!! WHERE’S MY FLYING CAR?!?!?!?!"

Another user Chris Romano (@coachcris_) wrote, "Well I feel old now. George Jetson is going to be born this Sunday. The Jetsons was one of my favorite shows growing up. I thought by now we’d have flying cars and space sprockets. #80skid"

Flying cars seem to be on the mind of a number of The Jetsons' fans.

Mexican American artist (@WackyToons88) tweeted, "The crazy thing is I don't think we will ever have flying cars in the future because if you think you about it they have to make laws and make a official flying license for the officer or anybody to recognize you when they pull over or anywhere else that ask for a license."

"And the scary part is the government probably has to pitch in to beware of terrorism from other countries when people fly there flying car."

In The Jetsons, the family resides in the Skypad Apartments in Orbit City where all the apartment buildings are built on giant poles after the Earth became too polluted to live on, making everyone live in the sky instead. The 2062's depiction also showed robot servants, flying saucer-like cars and moving sidewalks.