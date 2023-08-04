'The Hunt for Veerappan': 6 things to know about the Indian bandit
OTT platform Netflix released a new series on Friday, titled 'The Hunt for Veerappan', which chronicles the journey of the Indian bandit who caused havoc for several decades.
Veerappan was killed by Tamil Nadu police's Special Task Force in 2004.
Here are six things to know about the Indian bandit:
- Veerappan first killed an elephant when he was 10 years old. He would later poach more tuskers and is said to have reportedly killed 200 elephants and smuggled ivory, worth Rs 21.5 crore.
- Seven years later, Veerappan committed his first murder at the age of 17 which began the series of killings by him for the next few decades. He is said to have killed 184 human beings that included forest officers and police officials.
- In 1986, Veerappan was first taken custody for his crimes, but the bandit escaped and continued to cause trouble for others.
- Veerappan abducted Kannada superstar Rajkumar in July 2000. He demanded ransom for his release and eventually let him go unharmed after keeping the actor in custody for 108 days. As per reports, Veerappan was given Rs 30 crore for his release.
- Veerappan was 29 when he married Muthulakshmi, who was 16 at the time of the wedding. The couple gave birth to two girls- Vidya and Prabha. In 2020, the former joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event that was held in Krishnagiri.
- In 2012, Veerappan's wife expressed displeasure about a Kannada movie released on him which she said was made without her consent and depicted the couple in bad light.
