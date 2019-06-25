App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 05:35 PM IST

The Honor 20 launches in India with 7nm chip, four cameras and punch hole display

The Honor 20 price starts at Rs 32,999.

Carlsen Martin

India just got another flagship killer, this time in the form of the Honor 20 handset. The smartphone, which was launched two weeks ago, will go on sale and will be available on Flipkart and leading offline stores.

The Honor 20 starts from Rs 32,999, putting it in the same range as the Asus 6z, OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno. So, let's take a deep dive into the specs of India's latest flagship killer.

The Honor 20 packs the top-end HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC used on the Huawei's Mate 20 and P30 devices. Honor's latest 20 series smartphone is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on the latest Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top and is powered by a 3750 mAh battery.

The handset boasts a 6.26-inch FHD+ All-View display with a (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The company has opted for the punch-hole notch on the Honor 20.

One the back, the Honor 20 has a new quad camera setup. The device uses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Honor 20's punch-hole houses a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support.

Flipkart is offering up to 17,000 off on exchange and an additional 5-percent discount on transactions with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Looking at the spec sheet, the Honor 20 seems like a decent phone, which can deliver exceptional performance. The camera has several exciting features that we can't wait to try out. However, the lack of fast charging support and a standard LCD panel do seem like a let down on a very promising handset.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #gadgets #Honor #Huawei

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.