The Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight could happen in Rome’s Colosseum

Lex Fridman in the training session with Elon Musk (Photo credit: twitter.com/@lexfridman)

If you are a billionaire, taking on another billionaire in what could be one of the world’s most-watched cage matches, it goes to reason that the showdown (if at all it pans out) should happen at one of the world’s most recognisable monuments.

After Elon Musk’s challenged Mark Zuckerberg for a “cage match” and the Meta chief accepted the challenge, an official from Italy’s ministry of culture has reportedly reached out to both of them to see if Rome’s historic Colosseum could serve as the venue for their fight, the New York Post reported.

Musk added fuel to fire yesterday by tweeting, “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum.”



Some chance fight happens in Colosseum

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

Both the billionaires are reportedly training with Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman.

Elon Musk said last month he will start training if the mixed martial arts cage fight he has provoked with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

"I haven't started training yet. So if this does happen, I will," Musk said in a talk on Twitter with Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Musk and the space race.

The match "might actually happen" said Musk while attending a birthday party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.

(With inputs from Reuters)