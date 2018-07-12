‘The Dreamery’ store offers a 45-minute nap for Rs 1,700

Casper, a premium sleep products company, has opened its new center in New York, US, where people can take a nap for 45 minutes.

The center, called 'The Dreamery' also offers an option to book a nap session, with the desired 45-minute time slot on its official website.

It has nine-curtained, circular-nooks with pillows, sheets, mattresses — all Casper products, according to a report by Inc.

"Our aim is to change perceptions and behaviors around sleep, cementing it as a main pillar of wellness,"Neil Parikh, co-founder and COO, Casper said, according to the report.

A 45-minute nap starts at around Rs 1,700.

According to Parikh, the 45-minute slot is not a random pick. “User testing suggests this is an ideal amount of time for people to get some rest without feeling too groggy when they wake up,” he added.

The Dreamery is expected to expand to and open exclusive napping zones at workplaces and airports.

Casper runs 20 sleep shops across North America, where customers have access to the full suits of sleep products by the company.