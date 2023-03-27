 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

8-year-old Mongolian boy named by the Dalai Lama as third highest leader in Buddhism: reports

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The Dalai Lama was seen pictured with the boy taking part in the ceremony in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, recognising the boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

The news of the eight-year-old boy being recognised as the reincarnation of third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism by the Dalai Lama has been received with both excitement and animosity.

An eight-year-old boy born in Mongolia but raised in the US has been named as the reincarnation of third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism by the Dalai Lama.

As per a report published in the Times, the spiritual leader was seen pictured with the boy taking part in the ceremony in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, recognising the boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

The unveiling ceremony is understood to have taken place on March 8 in Dharamshala in the presence of close to 600 followers.

“We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche of Mongolia with us today,” the Dalai Lama told his followers.