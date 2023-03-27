8-year-old Mongolian boy named by the Dalai Lama as third highest leader in Buddhism: reports

An eight-year-old boy born in Mongolia but raised in the US has been named as the reincarnation of third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism by the Dalai Lama.

As per a report published in the Times, the spiritual leader was seen pictured with the boy taking part in the ceremony in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, recognising the boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

The unveiling ceremony is understood to have taken place on March 8 in Dharamshala in the presence of close to 600 followers.

“We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche of Mongolia with us today,” the Dalai Lama told his followers.

Reports in Mongolia state that the boy is one of a pair of twin children named Aguidai and Achiltai Altannar. As per reports, the news of the eight-year-old boy being recognised as the reincarnation reincarnation of third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism was met with both excitement and apprehension in Mongolia, with the likely animosity with Beijing looked at as a cause of worry.

Luxury realty market on fire with amendments to Section 54 and 54F set to kick in on April 1 China had previously insisted that it would recognise only Buddhist leader, which its own special government-approved appointees had selected. In 1995, the Dalai Lama had named a new Panchen Lama-the second most important figure in the faith. The child, however, was arrested by Chinese authorities and replaced with their own candidate. Fears remain that something similar was when the Dalai Lama dies, an event which he has predicted won't happen on the Chinese-controlled territory.

