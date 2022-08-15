The 'crying CEO', who confessed to laying off employees, is now trying to find people work

Braden Wallake, the CEO of social networking companies in US who had last week opened up about the layoffs in his company while taking responsibility for it, is now trying to find people work.

Taking to LinkedIn, Wallake wrote, "Hey everyone, yes, I am the crying CEO. No, my intent was not to make it about me or victimize myself. I am sorry it came across that way. It was not my place to out the employees’ names publicly."

He was referring to his post on LinkedIn where he posted his "vulnerable" confession with a photo of him in tears. He was called out by several people for trying to grab attention via the post while many others defended him and lauded his courage in admitting that it was because of the decisions he took that people had to be laid off.

Elaborating on how he would want to use the attention on him after his last post went viral, the CEO of Hyper Social and Hyper Sphere said, "What I want to do now, is try to make better of this situation and start a thread for people looking for work."

"Here it is - comment away. This is for YOU to start a new future. To highlight YOU. People seeking new work: Post your resume, desired job title, qualifications. Employers: here’s an opportunity to hire amazing people."

While several people continued to be sceptical about Wallake's intentions with the post, Jonathan Jacobs, a senior marketing strategy leader of a digital marketing agency--whose entire team was laid off last year--urged him to share personal stories of the laid off employees or other individuals as it would give them a better chance of being hired.

"How about original posts from you sharing specific, personal stories of the individuals you speak about in broad groupings above? With their consent (key), why not devote a series of posts to them and their skills? That's what we did when my entire team got laid off this year and the response was overwhelming, everyone's DMs blew up with job opportunities and inquiries," Jacobs wrote.

"Share their socials, portfolios...whatever they consent to you sharing, and information about what they are looking for next. You've got eyeballs on you now, let's make the most of that and get your people hired!"

