The constituency where Congress plucked victory by just 1,407 votes after 15 years

Kuldeep Rai Sharma from Indian National Congress won from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after losing to BJP for two consecutive years. The seat went to elections in the first phase, that is April 11, 2019.

Although there were fifteen candidates who were in fray, the main battle was fought between Sharma and his Bharatiya Janata Party rival Vishal Jolly. The other formidable opponent that the INC candidate had to lock horns with while campaigning was Aam Admi Party’s Sanjay Meshak.

Sharma won with a margin of 1,407 votes, with 93,901 votes being cast in favour of Jolly.

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress party, which is one of West Bengal’s strongest regional party at the moment, had also fielded a candidate – Ayan Mandal – the grandson of former Andaman MP Manoranjan Bhakta.

The other Bengali candidate this time was Minoty Biswas, who contested as an Independent. Notably, Bengali is the most spoken language in the picturesque Union Territory located in the Bay of Bengal.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP had won this seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 7,812 votes. In 2014 too, there were a total of 15 contestants. The UT, which was a Congress bastion once, was last won by INC’s Manoranjan Bhakta in 2004. He has also been the longest serving MP from Andaman, by winning the mandate eight times.

Until 1967, the MP for Andaman & Nicobar seat used to be nominated by the President directly.