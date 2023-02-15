 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The changing online language of hearts

New York Times
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The resulting shape — a heart — is unmistakable. And for Generation Z, it’s become one of the few cool ways to express love online today.

Take your middle fingers and bend each down at the bottom knuckle at a steep angle. Then take your index fingers and arch them down to touch. The rest of your hands curl out of sight.

For as long as people have connected digitally, there have been ways to show love, with the heart being the most universal. The distinctive curves-and-point symbol was birthed in the 14th century when Italian physician Guido da Vigevano wrote a treatise on the dissection of a heart and drew it in the now-familiar shape.

How people make hearts, and the mediums they are shared through, have shifted as new technologies have emerged. In the late 1800s, operators of the first electrical telegraphs used Morse code to send each other love messages by tapping out the word “heart.”