 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

The Blueprint: Business In The New Normal

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

The government has joined the ranks of countries that have embraced digital technologies to enhance the capabilities of their respective tax authorities.

Focusing on policy and reform framework, the Indian government has pushed for the digitalisation of various agencies including the tax department. The government has joined the ranks of countries that have embraced digital technologies to enhance the capabilities of their respective tax authorities.

With the advent of technology, tax authorities, and the Indian Tax Administration can focus on reviewing transactional tax compliance using technologies such as data analytics. Companies need to ensure that voluminous data sets used in tax compliance are not only processed more accurately but also in a time-efficient manner.

Sonal Bhutra was joined by Industry experts Rahul Kashikar, Head of Tax Technology at KPMG India, and Sandesh Mahagaokar, Partner, Tax Technology at KPMG India as they highlight ‘Why is it important to automate tax functions in the second episode of - KPMG Presents The Blueprint: Business In the New Normal.

The digitalisation of Tax Technologies

How is the Indian government transforming the tax landscape of the country through digitalisation, especially after changes that took place following demonization, GST implementation, and COVID-19? Sharing his thoughts on the same Mr. Kashikar said, "Digitalisation of tax collection is an extremely important aspect in the growth trajectory of our country. The only way to collect taxes from a huge taxpayer base and expand it is through digital mediums. While the digitisation of tax collection did have its initial challenges, it definitely led to more effective outcomes in the longer run. You can now witness a steady rise in GST over a period of time. Digitalisation has helped the Indian tax administration's ability to gather more tax information and insights into the transaction-level positions of taxpayers. This also alters the level of focus on tax data and information for taxpayers. Corporates and professional tax firms need to transform their tax systems digitally."

When implementing automated tax functions, what kind of integration needs to be done with the internal as well as external systems? Sharing his thoughts Mr. Mahagaokar said, "Both CBD and CBID have enabled experts with multiple APIs and upload-download mechanisms on their portals, for enterprises to submit or retrieve the data. In addition to preparing its tax filings and internal reporting, tax functions are required to collect data from multiple source systems such as ERPS accounting systems and vendor-management systems. Instead of tax members downloading data from ERPS and GSTIN portals, technology can help in seamless connectivity. The integration methods used depends on the organization's business and data volume needs."