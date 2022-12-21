Focusing on policy and reform framework, the Indian government has pushed for the digitalisation of various agencies including the tax department. The government has joined the ranks of countries that have embraced digital technologies to enhance the capabilities of their respective tax authorities.

With the advent of technology, tax authorities, and the Indian Tax Administration can focus on reviewing transactional tax compliance using technologies such as data analytics. Companies need to ensure that voluminous data sets used in tax compliance are not only processed more accurately but also in a time-efficient manner.

Sonal Bhutra was joined by Industry experts Rahul Kashikar, Head of Tax Technology at KPMG India, and Sandesh Mahagaokar, Partner, Tax Technology at KPMG India as they highlight 'Why is it important to automate tax functions in the second episode of - KPMG Presents The Blueprint: Business In the New Normal.

The digitalisation of Tax Technologies

How is the Indian government transforming the tax landscape of the country through digitalisation, especially after changes that took place following demonization, GST implementation, and COVID-19? Sharing his thoughts on the same Mr. Kashikar said, "Digitalisation of tax collection is an extremely important aspect in the growth trajectory of our country. The only way to collect taxes from a huge taxpayer base and expand it is through digital mediums. While the digitisation of tax collection did have its initial challenges, it definitely led to more effective outcomes in the longer run. You can now witness a steady rise in GST over a period of time. Digitalisation has helped the Indian tax administration's ability to gather more tax information and insights into the transaction-level positions of taxpayers. This also alters the level of focus on tax data and information for taxpayers. Corporates and professional tax firms need to transform their tax systems digitally."

When implementing automated tax functions, what kind of integration needs to be done with the internal as well as external systems? Sharing his thoughts Mr. Mahagaokar said, "Both CBD and CBID have enabled experts with multiple APIs and upload-download mechanisms on their portals, for enterprises to submit or retrieve the data. In addition to preparing its tax filings and internal reporting, tax functions are required to collect data from multiple source systems such as ERPS accounting systems and vendor-management systems. Instead of tax members downloading data from ERPS and GSTIN portals, technology can help in seamless connectivity. The integration methods used depends on the organization's business and data volume needs."

Benefits of Tax automation Today, we are in a state of rapid globalization, growing regulatory and business complexities, and the evolution of tax technologies. How should the finance department look beyond the traditional functions of operating models and plan to transform the tax function? On this, Mr. Kashikar commented, "Traditional tax functions of Indian enterprises have been manual in terms of governance and data preparation for tax compliances. In most cases, only the last-mile tax filing is technology driven. However, there is significant scope for the transformation of tax functions using technology and automation. There are three primary areas for transforming beyond the GST filing. First is digital tax governance where all your tax data is digitized and accessible on a platform. Digital tax governance is also gaining importance amongst enterprises because even they are turning to faceless and digital audits which means data and documents need to be stored systematically and available at any point in time for such digital assessment. Next, is automating data preparations for tax compliance. There are various manual processes that are undertaken in the tax function for automation. For example, listed companies need to validate data and tax rates for deducting taxes on dividends paid to millions of shareholders. Using technology can vastly improve the quality and efficiency of tax processes. The last aspect is to gather tax insights from large volumes of data and with GST data available, organizations can generate actionable insights. For example, location-wise GST input tax credits can now be analysed for optimal utilization. With the help of tax analytics, business teams will be able to take informed decisions and actions.", he further added. Improving Data Accuracy and Identifying Risks Mr. Mahagaokar said, "There are numerous opportunities to enable tax processes with technology to improve accuracy which eventually leads to reduced compliance and litigation risks, improvement in working capital, and tax leakages. Today, companies in India are implementing some very interesting tax automation processes. First is the automatic blocking of vendor payments. This automation if set up in the company's ERP system can help avoid disallowances of credits taken and would also result in increased working capital. Next, is the automatic monitoring of input GST tax credits taken and reversing them timely within 180 days." Thus, from minimising penal risks to configuring your ERP system specifically for tax processes, tax technology can prove to be highly effective in the long run.

