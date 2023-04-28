The bizarre things people left behind in Ubers: Fake blood, a feather and ‘my girlfriend’

Six cheesecakes, gold antlers, a fire sword and pet turtles – these are just some of the bizarre things that Uber riders forgot in their cabs this year – but perhaps the award for the weirdest ‘item’ left behind in an Uber goes to the person who wrote “I lost my girlfriend.”

Uber's 2023 Lost & Found index reveals the most unique things that Uber riders forgot in their cabs, as well as the most commonly-misplaced items.

This year, clothes, keys, phones and wallets once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items. Shawls were one of the top clothing items left behind, Uber revealed, with more than 30 riders forgetting their shawls in the car after their ride. Headphones, jewellery, books, laptops and watches were some of the other commonly forgotten items in Ubers – but there were also dozens of unique things that riders left behind in their Ubers. Here is a look at the top 10 most unique items lost in Ubers:

1. Danny DeVito Christmas ornament

2.MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.

3. Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’

4. Fog machine

5. Some bowling rags

6. Ankle monitor

7. My unicycle

8. 16 oz of fake blood

9. A printer and remote-controlled vibrator

10. A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza

There were also several other bizarre items that did not make it to the top 10. These include a person who left behind their “self-respect, mostly,” and another who lost “tattoo ink and gold antlers.”

Hermes scarves were among the more expensive items that someone left behind in their Uber, while one person also lost Bluefin tuna, which is among the world’s most expensive fish. “I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat,” the person wrote.

Moneycontrol News