The bizarre reason why a Chinese woman was slapped with a 'punishment fee' by a pub

The woman was told the extra charge was a 'punishment' due to the supposedly lacklustre atmosphere around their booth. (Representational)

A woman and her friends were fined at a restaurant in China for allegedly failing to create a "vibrant enough vibe" in a popular pub. The incident, which took place at the Boom Shake bar in Hangzhou, sparked a debate on consumer rights on social media.

The unidentified woman had booked a VIP booth at the pub, which required a minimum spend of 3,800 yuan (Rs 43,372). However, upon arrival, they discovered that the booth allocated to them was too small. Despite the inconvenience, they decided to stay and continue their evening. To their surprise, when the bill arrived, they were charged an extra 300 yuan (Rs 3,424) along with an additional bottle of wine they had not ordered.

According to the woman, the staff informed them that the extra charge was a "punishment" due to the supposedly lacklustre atmosphere around their booth. In an interview with news site Pear Video, the woman expressed her disbelief, stating, "I was speechless. We went there as consumers, not to work to create a vibe. Why should we be penalised?"

The woman noted that they had only ordered four bottles of wine, but mysteriously, they were charged for an additional bottle costing over 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,409) for staff, not customers. However, the woman discovered that the waiter responsible for adding the charge, called Li, was working on commission through a third-party sales company.

A heated argument ensued over who should take responsibility for the incident, with the bar management asserting their stance. Eventually, the group reluctantly settled the bill.

However, after the woman filed multiple complaints with the company that owns the bar and the local market supervision authority, Li, the waiter who added the charge, repaid 1,480 yuan to the woman as an apology.

The incident has ignited a widespread discussion on social media platforms in China, with netizens expressing their astonishment and concerns over consumer rights. One user on Weibo remarked, "I am lucky to see this kind of extremely incredible news." Another person commented, "It's obviously a robbery," highlighting the outrage felt by many.

Just a few months ago, a man in eastern China faced overcharging at a restaurant, with the establishment denying the allegations until surveillance footage confirmed the discrepancy and prompted the correction of the bill.