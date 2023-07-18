The bizarre condition that caused this UK woman to suddenly get a Welsh accent

Zoe Coles suddenly woke up with a Welsh accent. (Image: @GetNewsUpdates/Twitter)

Zoe Coles, a woman from Lincolnshire, England, woke up one day to find her voice had transformed from her original accent to German and finally settled into a Welsh lilt. Distressed and bewildered by the sudden change, she has now appealed for medical assistance after enduring her new accent for six weeks.

The bizarre condition began in 2022 when Coles was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition that can cause a range of neurological problems. However, she now believes that her condition has progressed to a rare phenomenon known as Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS).

"It won't go away, I think it's stuck," Coles told BBC, expressing her frustration over the uncontrollable transformation. Remarkably, she has never even visited Wales, making the adoption of a Welsh accent even more peculiar.

Coles had to quit her job in a pub near Bourne due to the drastic changes in her voice. "I've come away from work because I woke up six weeks ago with this accent. At first, it was more like a strong German accent and now I believe it's a Welsh accent," she explained, detailing the progression of her speech alterations.

Foreign Accent Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, and the British Medical Journal (BMJ) has documented several cases associated with neurological issues. She has documented her struggles with the condition on social media, sharing videos that reveal the extent of her difficulties with FND, which include chronic pain, loss of motor control, and speech problems.

Reflecting on her unique situation, Zoe conveyed her hope to work with a neurologist or expert who can help her find relief and also pave the way for helping others in similar predicaments.

Although Zoe finds her new accent intriguing, she admits that it has also caused discomfort in her interactions with people. She revealed that since adopting her new twang, others have made her feel "awkward" when she speaks.