The billionaire who once withdrew $10 million just to make sure he's rich

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who is also known as Africa's richest man, revealed on Saturday that he once withdrew $10 million, Rs 70,00,00,000 approximately, from a bank, with no investment in mind.

While attending a forum in Ivory Coast he recounted how he took out the humongous amount “just to look at it” and register in his head that the amount is real and does not just exist on paper.

Agencies reported that the Nigerian billionaire said: “When you're young, your first million is important, but after, the numbers don't mean much.”

Dangote is the doyen of manufacturing in Nigeria and makes a host of products, right from cement to flour.

Speaking on his incredible act, he said: “One day, I cashed 10 million, put them in the boot of my car I put it in my room. I looked at them and thought 'now I believe I have money' and took it back to the bank the next day.”

Advising young business developers in Africa to not be swayed by the taste of success, he told AFP: “Often in Africa, we spend our projected incomes. There are ups and downs.”

He added that customs officials and members of the administration act as impediments to business development throughout the African continent. To elucidate, he pointed out how his cement group faces problems in exporting to Benin from Nigerian factories, often resulting in losing out their business to Chinese companies.

Commenting on aspects of development, he said agriculture and invention of new technologies are the two most promising sectors in Africa at the moment.