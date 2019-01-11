App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The big Bezos divorce: Mackenzie could be the world's richest woman after split with Amazon's boss

The laws in the US state that all assets during a marriage should be split equally which means Mackenzie could walk away with roughly about $66 billion, based on the Amazon CEO’s current value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mackenzie Bezos could soon be one of the wealthiest women in the world after she and husband Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO and the world's richest person, announced their decision to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Jeff Bezos posted on Twitter about their divorce on Wednesday. The joint statement by Mackenzie and Jeff Bezos said that the decision of divorce came after “a long period of loving exploration and trial separation”.

Any divorce settlement they reach could be one of the largest ever, considering Bezos' massive wealth. Jeff Bezos is presently the richest man in the world with his net worth roughly about $137.2 billion. Jeff created Amazon after he got married to Mackenzie in 1994.

The laws in the US state that all assets during a marriage should be split equally which means Mackenzie could walk away with roughly about $66 billion, based on the Amazon CEO’s current value.

If she gets the alimony, she will become the world’s richest woman, overtaking Walmart heiress Alice Walton, whose net worth was $46 billion in 2018. Neither the Bezos couple nor Amazon has commented on the likely division of the couple’s assets that includes a 16 percent stake in the company.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 01:03 pm

