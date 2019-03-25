‘The best deserve the best’: This boss took 100 staff members for luxe trip to Maldives

Many employees change jobs more to get rid of horrible bosses than for other reason. A study conducted by Keas.com back in 2014 concluded that 77 percent of employees experience physical stress at work due to bad bosses.

However, a lucky few are gifted with bosses who double up as mentors and are exceptionally inspiring, humble, and charismatic. Sometimes though, they don’t stop at being just encouragers, but go that extra mile to ensure his/ her employees are not just content, but happy.

One such generous boss is Chatri Sityodtong, who founded and runs a mixed martial arts company called Evolve, based in Singapore. And what makes him stand out is that he took out all 100 of his employees on a fancy vacation to a five-star resort in the Maldives. This, he said, was a token of gratitude he owed his employees after the company recorded a 30 per cent increase in growth in 2016.

Dubbing the luxe retreat a "normal part of the Evolve culture" Sityodtong told Tripoto.com that the trip was but "a small token of my heartfelt gratitude to all of the phenomenal rockstars at Evolve MMA".

"Many of my staff members wish to travel the world, but do not have the means to do so. The vast majority of my team at Evolve comes from humble backgrounds of poverty, tragedy, or adversity. For them, Evolve is the greatest opportunity to escape poverty and to achieve the life of their dreams. The best deserve the best. It is only fair. We do our best to hire the best people in the world, giving out only one job offer for every 200 applicants. So, they should be compensated as such. We work hard, and we play hard," he said.

Sityodtong reportedly spent a whopping Rs 3.3 crore on this trip.