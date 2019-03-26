The beer you pay for helps cows — here's how

A pint of beer you drink, the one you pay for can feed a cow. Intriguing, isn't it? Top breweries such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, United Breweries, and craft beer makers such as White Rhino and Simba Beer are parting with large amounts of spent grain as cattle fodder. Spent grain or leftover barley and wheat, which are the by-products of breweries, are sold to local farmers, dairies, and cattle sheds at nominal rates.

And the more a person drinks, the more they aid cow welfare in states such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, where a cess is applicable on beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The cess makes beer bottles cost 50 paise more and IMFL cost an extra Rs 2. At bars, the MRP goes up by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The extra amount goes to the cow welfare cess, which funds sheds that provide shelter to stray cattle.

“We are largely dependent on agriculture for our industry,” Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, the founder of craft beer brand Simba Beer, told The Economic Times. The start-up company sells around 5,000 kg of spent grain per day as fodder to large dairies, while also donating some to farmers residing in the vicinity of its brewery in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, White Rhino, New Delhi-based craft beer brand, which was the first to be sold in a bottle in India, has been supplying cattle feed to farmers residing near its brewery in Malanpur, close to Gwalior.

According to an Economic Times report, AB InBev, in partnership with the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) in Telangana supplied over 7,000 kg of spent malt daily for a minimal fee. Ben Verhaert, the South Asia president of the beer firm said that supply from the company's breweries in Telangana brewery benefited "about 1,500 cattle across 10 villages".

Interestingly, not just the cattle owners, but the breweries also benefit from this initiative. Since spent grain is sold at a rate that is four to five times lesser than standard fodder available at markets, it also translates into CSR initiatives for the companies, while also earning them a token amount.

Shekhar Ramamurthy, the MD of Heineken-controlled UB, said: “Spent grain is of no use to us. The idea of selling it as cattle feed, in a country where agriculture is integral, was thus a good proposition.”