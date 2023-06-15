The art of 'Skiplagging': A clever travel hack that airlines don't approve

The primary advantage of skiplagging is the potential to save money on airfare. (Representational)

Traveling can be an expensive endeavor, especially when it comes to airfare. Many travelers spend hours scouring the internet for the best deals, exploring various booking platforms and comparing prices. However, there is a lesser-known travel hack that can potentially save you money while reaching your destination. Welcome to the world of skiplagging.

What is Skiplagging?

Skiplagging, also known as hidden city ticketing, is a strategy employed by savvy travelers to find cheaper flights. The concept is simple: you book a flight with a layover at your desired destination, but intentionally miss the connecting flight and exit the airport during the layover. By doing so, you can often save a significant amount of money compared to booking a direct flight to your intended location.

How Does Skiplagging Work?

To understand skiplagging, it's essential to grasp how airlines structure their pricing models. Airfares are often determined by various factors, including demand, competition, and the route itself. In some instances, airlines offer lower fares for flights with layovers than for direct flights to the same destination.

Let's say you want to travel from City A to City C. Typically, a direct flight from City A to City C might be more expensive than a flight from City A to City B with a layover in City C. By booking the latter and skipping the second leg, you can save money. However, skiplagging should only be used for one-way trips or the first leg of a multi-city itinerary to avoid complications.

Potential Advantages of Skiplagging

1. Cost Savings: The primary advantage of skiplagging is the potential to save money on airfare. Travelers who employ this strategy have reported significant savings, especially on certain routes where direct flights are exorbitantly priced.

2. Increased Options: Skiplagging opens up additional flight options that may not have been affordable otherwise. It allows travelers to explore different routes, airlines, and layover cities to find the best deal.

3. Flexible Travel: If you have a flexible itinerary or are open to exploring new places, skiplagging can be a fantastic tool. It allows you to visit a layover city briefly or extend your stay if desired, adding an extra dimension of flexibility to your travel plans.

Considerations and Limitations

1. Baggage Handling: It's important to note that if you check baggage, it will typically be routed to your final ticketed destination. If you intentionally miss the connecting flight, your checked bags will continue to the final destination. This means you'll need to travel with only carry-on luggage to avoid complications.

2. Return and Connecting Flights: Skiplagging is not recommended for round-trip or connecting flights. Airlines often cancel the remaining legs of your ticket if you miss one leg, potentially disrupting your travel plans.

3. Ethical Concerns: Skiplagging is a controversial practice, as airlines view it as a violation of their terms and conditions. Some argue that it is unfair to the airlines, disrupts their revenue model, and causes potential inconveniences for other passengers.