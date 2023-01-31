 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

The 10 most welcoming cities of India revealed. See if yours made the list

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Travel portal Booking.com has revealed the top 10 most welcoming places in India, with cities in Goa, Kerala and other popular tourist states dominating the list.

File image of the Goa night sky (Source: Unsplash)

Travel portal Booking.com has revealed the recipients of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, including a list of the top 10 most welcoming regions and cities in India. Booking.com analysed 240 million verified reviews on its website to come up with the list of the most welcoming places in the world, including India. Cities in tourist favourite hotspots like Goa and Kerala dominated the list.

Here is a look at the top 10 most welcoming cities in India for 2023, where visitors can expect top notch hospitality, friendly guidance from locals and excellent service:

Top 10 most welcoming cities in India in 2023

Palolem (Goa)
Agonda (Goa)
Mararikulam (Kerala)
Hampi (Karnataka)
Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh)
Thekkady (Kerala)
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)
Bir (Himachal Pradesh)
Munnar (Kerala)
Varkala (Kerala)