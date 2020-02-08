The 10 Best European Destinations to Visit In 2020 Revealed

The European Best Destinations (EBD) has compiled a list of the best destinations in Europe for 2020 after a record collection of more than 600,000 votes. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The European Best Destinations (EBD), an affiliate of European Union's EDEN Network, has compiled its list for 2020. EBD 2020 saw a record collection of more than 600,000 votes. The following are the top 10 best destinations to visit in Europe as per EBD. 2/11 Greek city Athens took the second spot as it merges the past with the present effortlessly. It has prominent Mediterranean landscapes, as well as a vibrant nightlife and a variety of eatery options. It has a plethora of museums, shops, restaurants and bars to visit. (Image: EBD) 3/11 The Capital of Georgia, Tbilisi took the third spot by offering magnificent Haussmannian buildings that mingle with buildings dating from the Middle Ages. It has a prominent statue of the Kartlis Deda, who is the protector of the city. Tourists can get a Panoramic view of the City, as well as enjoy the Peace Bridge, the Metekhi Church, the thermal baths, the new theatre and the Mtatsminda Amusement Park for all ages. (Image: EBD) 4/11 Vienna took the fourth spot as it has one of the most beautiful big wheels in Europe, along with the Hundertwasser Museum, the Schönbrunn Palace as well as the birthplace of the “Strudel”. (Image: EBD) 5/11 The city of Cascais in Portugal was voted the fifth-best destination. It is located on the Lisbon Coast and has close access to the capital city and its international airport and other must-sees locations such as Sintra (UNESCO Heritage Site), Ericeira (World Surfing Reserve) and Mafra (the Portuguese Versailles). It offers a variety of landscapes and attractions and combines a wide range of offers in a unique destination. (Image: EBD) 6/11 Romanian city Sibiu is one of the most visited cities in the country and the sixth-best destination in Europe. It represents 800 years of history in an unspoiled site and is also the only city in Romania to be awarded 3 Michelin stars. Sibiu is the perfect destination for history buffs, outdoor activities fans, photographers, hikers or Instagrammers. (Image: EBD) 7/11 The seventh spot on the list was taken by Namur in Belgium. It not only offers opportunities for relaxation and pampering, but it also offers outdoor sports, paddling, hiking and dozens of activities for tourists and old. Tourists can also choose to climb to the top of the Citadel or enjoy a romantic cruise on the Meuse river. (Image: EBD) 8/11 Rijeka in Croatia was voted the eight best as it is one of the most fashionable cities in Europe. It is the third-largest and was named the European Capital of Culture in 2020. It hosts the Rijeka Carnival and has the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. (Image: EBD) 9/11 The French capital Paris took the spot of the ninth-best destination. The museums of Paris house the greatest masterpieces but its streets, alleys, artist workshops are all to be enjoyed! Picasso, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp, Brancusi, Yves Klein, Modigliani, but also Molière, Zola, Hugo lived in “the most beautiful city in the world.” (Image: EBD) 10/11 Bydgoszcz in Poland is the tenth best destination in Europe and hash dozens of unusual places tourists will only see in Bydgoszcz like its incredible cathedral, probably the most beautiful Gothic church in Europe. The inside of the church is an explosion of colours. Tourists can also take a walk along the photogenic Brda River or relax on Mill Island or go paddling. (Image: EBD) 11/11 Bydgoszcz in Poland is the tenth best destination in Europe and hash dozens of unusual places tourists will only see in Bydgoszcz like its incredible cathedral, probably the most beautiful Gothic church in Europe. The inside of the church is an explosion of colours. Tourists can also take a walk along the photogenic Brda River or relax on Mill Island or go paddling. (Image: EBD) First Published on Feb 8, 2020 03:22 pm