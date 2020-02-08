The 10 Best European Destinations to Visit In 2020 Revealed

The Capital of Georgia, Tbilisi took the third spot by offering magnificent Haussmannian buildings that mingle with buildings dating from the Middle Ages. It has a prominent statue of the Kartlis Deda, who is the protector of the city. Tourists can get a Panoramic view of the City, as well as enjoy the Peace Bridge, the Metekhi Church, the thermal baths, the new theatre and the Mtatsminda Amusement Park for all ages. (Image: EBD)