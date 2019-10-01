App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thank you for covering up our PM’s incompetence: Rahul Gandhi tells S Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi’s comment came in response to the foreign minister’s statement earlier over PM Modi’s “Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar” remark made during the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 1 urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a little bit about diplomacy”.

In a tweet, Gandhi said that foreign minister Jaishankar was “covering up our PM’s incompetence” and that PM Modi’s “endorsement” of US President Donald Trump had “caused serious problems with the Democrats for India”.

Gandhi’s comment also came after foreign minister’s statement earlier over PM Modi’s “Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar” remark made during the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event.

Gandhi said: “Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up our PM’s incompetence…. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention.  While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy. (sic)”

Asserting India's non-partisan stand to domestic American politics, Jaishankar had on September 30 said that PM Modi used the term “Abki Baar Trump sarkar” in the Houston rally, merely referring to what US President Donald Trump had said to endear himself to the Indian American community during his presidential campaign.

Currently in Washington DC, Jaishankar strongly refuted the notion that PM Modi had used the phrase to endorse Trump's candidature for his 2020 presidential re-election campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said: “I think, please, look very carefully at what the prime minister said. My recollection of what the prime minister said was that candidate Trump had used this (“Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar”). So PM is talking about the past.”

"I don't think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said. I don't think you're doing a good service to anybody,” Jaishankar added in response to a question.

”The words of candidate Trump -- Abki baar Trump sarkar -- rang loud and clear. And his celebration of Diwali in the House -- White House -- lit up millions of faces with joy and appreciation,” PM Modi had said amidst thunderous applause from the audience in Houston.

Soon thereafter, the opposition Congress party in India had accused the prime minister of endorsing Trump's candidate. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied this.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 11:23 am

#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #S Jaishankar #trends

