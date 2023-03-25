Caught on camera: Tourist’s miraculous escape as bungee jumping cord breaks

A tourist's bungee jumping adventure in Thailand went horribly wrong as his cord snapped and he slammed into the water below. He escaped with bruises and shared a video of his terrifying experience, that has now become viral on social media.

The video showed the man taking a plunge from a launch pad connected to a crane. Excited cheering was heard in the background as he enjoyed his free fall.

After a few seconds, his cord snapped and he fell into a water body with a loud splash. The video then cut to the man showing bruises on his arms and legs.

The tourist, identified only as Mike, had been at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park in Pattaya, CNN reported.

The park offers tourists a range of activities, including shooting and ziplining. Mike told CNN he wanted to try live-round shooting but mustered the courage for bungee jumping after his friends challenged him. Related stories MC Exclusive | Promoters of Sandeep Tandon-backed SecureKloud arrested in money laundering case

MC Long View: Can Vedant Fashions truly be the next Titan? The platform from where he jumped was 10-story-high. And after his cord snapped, he ended up being thrown into water. He was promptly rescued from there. But the impact of the fall left him severely bruised. “I landed on my left side so the injuries were more serious there,” he told CNN. “It was as if someone just beat me up real bad.” Mike, who is from Hong Kong, received medical care in Thailand, the cost of which will be covered by the adventure park, according to a liability waiver. The tourist spot will even pay for further treatment in Hong Kong, provided Mike submits medical receipts to them.