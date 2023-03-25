 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Caught on camera: Tourist’s miraculous escape as bungee jumping cord breaks

Mar 25, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

A tourist was left severely bruised in Thailand after a bungee jumping accident. His terrifying experience has gone viral on social media.

A man had a terrifying accident at a Thai adventure park. (Image credit: @AlianaBayram/Twitter)

A tourist's bungee jumping adventure in Thailand went horribly wrong as his cord snapped and he slammed into the water below. He escaped with bruises and shared a video of his terrifying experience, that has now become viral on social media.

The video showed the man taking a plunge from a launch pad connected to a crane. Excited cheering was heard in the background as he enjoyed his free fall.

After a few seconds, his cord snapped and he fell into a water body with a loud splash. The video then cut to the man showing bruises on his arms and legs.

 

The tourist, identified only as Mike, had been at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park in Pattaya, CNN reported.