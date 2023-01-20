Thai man sells 'fresh air' on his farm for Rs 2,500 but he has a warning

A man in Thailand has found a unique way to make money off of his farm: by selling fresh air to travelers. Dusit Kachai, a 52-year-old farmer, charges 1,000 Thai Bhat (around Rs 2500) for the first hour at his farm. Then it’s all free and includes food and camping as well.

His farm is located on the edge of Phu Laen Kha National Park, renowned for its pristine air, forests and mountain streams. Kachai also runs the environmental group, Asian Life, in the Northeast province of Thailand.

According to the man, the air on his farm is particularly pure and clean, making it a desirable commodity for those looking to escape the pollution and smog of the city. He says children and elderly can stay for free but the visit comes with a warning. “Don’t visit here if you cannot stop destroying nature,” Kachai told local news outlets.

He is an activist protesting climate change and an actively works towards improving air quality.

Air pollution in Thailand has become a major public health concern in recent years, with increasing levels of dangerous pollutants in the air putting the lives of millions of people at risk.

The main sources of air pollution in Thailand include industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and agricultural burning. These pollutants can cause a wide range of health problems, from respiratory issues to cancer.

One of the most dangerous pollutants in the air in Thailand is particulate matter, which is made up of tiny particles that can be inhaled into the lungs and cause serious damage. Long-term exposure to particulate matter has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer. The government of Thailand has taken steps to address the problem of air pollution, such as implementing stricter regulations on industrial emissions and promoting the use of cleaner forms of transportation.

