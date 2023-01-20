 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thai man sells 'fresh air' on his farm for Rs 2,500 but he has a warning

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Air pollution in Thailand has become a major public health concern in recent years, with increasing levels of dangerous pollutants in the air putting the lives of millions of people at risk.

Thailand's air quality has deteriorated over the years.

A man in Thailand has found a unique way to make money off of his farm: by selling fresh air to travelers. Dusit Kachai, a 52-year-old farmer, charges 1,000 Thai Bhat (around Rs 2500) for the first hour at his farm. Then it’s all free and includes food and camping as well.

His farm is located on the edge of Phu Laen Kha National Park, renowned for its pristine air, forests and mountain streams. Kachai also runs the environmental group, Asian Life, in the Northeast province of Thailand.

According to the man, the air on his farm is particularly pure and clean, making it a desirable commodity for those looking to escape the pollution and smog of the city. He says children and elderly can stay for free but the visit comes with a warning. “Don’t visit here if you cannot stop destroying nature,” Kachai told local news outlets.

He is an activist protesting climate change and an actively works towards improving air quality.

The main sources of air pollution in Thailand include industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and agricultural burning. These pollutants can cause a wide range of health problems, from respiratory issues to cancer.