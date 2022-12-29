Thai man makes pit stop to urinate, accidentally forgets wife behind at 3 am

The man drove 160 km without his wife. (Representational)

A Thai man stopped his car to urinate at 3am and then accidentally left his wife behind and drove almost 160km without realizing his blunder, in a bizarre incident.

Boontom Chaimoon, 55, and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, were driving to their hometown in Maha Sarakham Province in Thailand on Christmas when Boontom needed to urinate and stopped the car by the roadside. His wife too decided to relieve herself and went to a nearby jungle. When she returned, she saw her husband had zoomed off leaving her stranded in the middle of the night.

With her phone and belongings left behind in the car, she took an arduous journey to the nearest police station, around 20 km away. It was 5 am and she didn’t remember her husband’s phone number. The police called her own phone – left behind in the bag – to no response even after trying several times.

They then called her relatives realizing they were unable to get in touch with her husband and she still had to make it to her intended destination.

Finally, at 8am, the police were able to contact the oblivious husband who by that time had driven all the way to Korat province, 160 km away.

He quickly drove back to the police station to pick his wife up and said that all this while he was under the impression that she was asleep in the backseat. He apparently didn’t even realise that she had exited the car to relieve herself.

But the reunion was reportedly very calm and civil and no arguments followed. The couple have been married 27-years and have a 26-year-old son.