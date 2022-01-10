2-year-old accidentally shoots mother, baby sibling in Walmart parking lot

The accidental shooting the Texas Walmart parking lot took place on Wednesday. (Representational)

A two-year-old accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling in the parking lot of a Walmart outlet in Texas, US, last week, injuring the woman and the baby.

A handgun, that was placed between a seat and the center console in a car, went off after the toddler took it, news agency Associated Press reported. The mother and the one-year-old sibling were standing outside, near the driver’s side door, the police said.

The children’s father, 26, was standing behind the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, the police in Texas's Granbury said.

While the mother, 23, was injured in her arm, the baby was injured in the leg. The injuries aren’t serious, Associated Press quoted police officer Lt. Russell Grizzard said. Both were taken to a hospital.

The police hasn’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, he said.

Last week, a two-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet on a highway in California’s Oakland while he slept in his car seat. The toddler is the latest victim of a recent spike in shootings on San Francisco Bay Area highways in the last two years, some of them attributed to gangs.